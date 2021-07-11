LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Anthony Joseph “Sepi” Messer, 55, died July 9, 2021. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral is 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was the owner of Messer’s Body Shop.

