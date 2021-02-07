ST. FLORIAN — Anthony Joseph Passarella, 74, passed away peacefully February 4, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Ralph Joseph Passarella and Louise Riddle Passarella Brown.
Mr. Passarella was born on January 10, 1947 in Loretto, TN. He attended high school at Saint Bernerd Prep School in Cullman and graduated from Subiaco Academy in Subiaco, AR, then Christian Brothers College in Memphis, TN. He began his career in electrical engineering in Cincinnati, OH and later returned to Loretto to serve as Vice President of Operations at Loretto Telephone Company which was purchased by his father in 1946.
Mr. Passarella was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Thomas Malcom Passarella, Richard Nicholas Passarella, and Daniel Henry Passarella.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary Beth; daughter, Sonya (Stephen) Loflin of Duluth, GA; daughter, Rene (Dan) Ciarametaro of Brentwood, TN; son, Dr. Michael Joseph (Courtney) of Mountain Brook, AL; grandchildren, Griffin Daly Loflin, Carter Andrew Loflin, Claire Elizabeth Ciarametaro, Jospeh Davis Passarella, Mary Lewis Passarella and Sydney Jane Passarella. He is also survived by a brother, Samuel Adam Passarella of Lexington, SC; sister, Desda Passarella Hutchins (Jim) of Leoma, TN, and sister, Tanya Passarella Sandy (John) of Collierville, TN; sisters-in-law, Connie Henkel Passarella of Loretto, TN, Merlene Newcombe Passarella of San Diego, CA, Anita Hemby Passarella of Franklin, TN, Jennie Waters Passarella of Greenhill, AL, Joan Fredebeil Yocom (Garey) of Antioch, TN, Linda Fredebeil Sadler of Nashville, TN, and all of their children whom he loved dearly.
Tony was a devout Catholic, always sharing his faith with others. He was an active parishioner at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Florian. A lover of all things Italian, he contributed to the restoration of the Church of San Francesco in Ostra, Italy. A friend to everyone he met, he enjoyed hosting International students from the University of North Alabama at his home for meals and fellowship, making them a part of his own family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
There will be a private funeral Mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Monday, February 8, 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend the internment at St. Michael’s Cemetery which will be held at 12:15, immediately following the funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made, in his name, to St. Bernerd Abbey, which cultivated the love of his faith and held a special place in his heart. Contributions may be mailed to 1600 St. Bernard Drive S.E.; Cullman, Al 35055-3057.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
