PHIL CAMPBELL — Anthony Keith Harris, 62, died December 10, 2022. Visitation will be today from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Whitehouse Cemetery.

