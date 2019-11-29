WATERLOO
Anthony Len White, 57, of Waterloo, AL, passed from this life Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at NAMC following a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Stamps White; sons, Jess and Jake White; mother, Patsy Dowdy White and father, Lenwood White.
Anthony loved life and spending time with his two sons and best friends, Jess and Jake. He considered his boys to be his greatest accomplishments. Together the three of them enjoyed hunting, bow fishing, Alabama Football, camping and spending time on the river.
He and his wife Beverly were true soulmates and spent 28 wonderful years in marriage. He loved life, his family and his friends. He was a man of his word, and a man of honor. Anthony could always be counted on for a good laugh and a long story. He had the ability to lift you up if you needed it. Even during his illness, he constantly told his family “It’s all good”.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Ikey Fowler, Dr. Barry Lumpkins and wife Stacey, and the amazing friends and family that continue to surround them during this difficult time.
Please join the family to share your stories as we celebrate the life of Anthony White Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at Cross Point Church of Christ Adult Center.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
