LEXINGTON — Anthony Ray Simpson, 61 passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, after a brief illness. He was a 1978 graduate of Lexington High School.
Anthony is survived by his son, Michael Simpson (Misty) and daughter, Christie Carlson (Jeremy); grandchildren, Abigail, Andrew, Benjamin, Bethany, MacKenzie, and Camden; brothers, Gerald (Shelia), Derrick (Debbie), and Eric (Vickie) Simpson; sisters, Deborah Simpson and Patricia (Brent) Tate; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Lousie Simpson and sister, Rene Simpson.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 11 to 12 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4571 County Road 76, Rogersville, AL. The funeral service will follow with Brother James Waddell officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Colby Simpson, Alex Simpson, Drew Tate, Jeremy Carlson, Ricky Richardson and Richie Gray.
