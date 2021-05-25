FLORENCE — Anthony Ray “Tony” Barrett, 65, died May 21, 2021. Graveside will be today at 11 a.m. at Central Community Cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife, Margie Barrett. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

