FLORENCE — Anthony Robert Welzin, age 72, of Florence, passed away October 10, 2019. Funeral services were held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Spry-Williams Funeral Home with burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery in St. Florian.
Mr. Welzin was a native of Germany and grew up in Chicago. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He moved to North Alabama 44 years ago, working as a service man for the H.W. Lewis Store Equipment Company until his retirement. He was a quiet man, loved westerns, German food, but most of all, loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma and Walter Welzin; brother, Walter Welzin, II; and sister, Jeanette Heisen.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Bell Welzin; children, Lisa (Darrin) Jessop, Robert Lomenick, and Jason Welzin; grandchild, Maxwell Jessop; and a large extended family.
Sons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Amedisys Hospice and DaVita Dialysis for their loving care. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
