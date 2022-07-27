LUTTS, TENNESSEE — Anthony Scott, 58, of Lutts, TN, passed away, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral service will immediately follow with Stephen W. Stults officiating. Burial will be in Bumpus Creek Cemetery.
Anthony was owner and operator of Anthony Scott Trucking and a member of Bumpus Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his father, O.V. Scott and brother, Mike Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Scott; sons, Keith Scott (Renae), Kevin Scott (Lacy), Kyle Scott (Maggie); grandchildren, Alexia, Kassidy, Ella, Aria, Connor, Rebecca, Saylor, Calvary, and Riley Scott; mother, Linda Scott; brother, Tim Scott; sister, Kim Tyler.
Pallbearers will be, Frankie Davis Jr., Kelly Davis, Nick Duncan, Clint Tyler, Trent Letson , and Stephen Joiner.
Honorary pallbearers are Keith Cole and Dillion Guthrie.
The family expresses special thanks to his niece Amy Davis.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
“Keep On Truckin”
