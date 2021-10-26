TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Anthony Wayne “Tony” Strickland, 63, died October 20, 2021. Memorial services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Forked Oak Missionary Baptist Church, Paden, MS. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Deaton Funeral Home is assisting.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.