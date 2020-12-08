ROGERSVILLE — Anthony “Tony” Page, 65, of Rogersville passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 after a hard fought battle. Tony was proud of the deep roots his family planted in Rogersville for generations. He was a 1973 graduate of Lauderdale County High School and 1977 graduate of University of North Alabama. He was a member of Rogersville United Methodist Church for many years and later settled in at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Rogersville. He was a man with a heart of gold who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and Alabama football.
A private family visitation will be held with a graveside service in Warmack Cemetery at 2 p.m. today, December 8th with Pat Driskell officiating.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Faye Page. He is survived by his better half, Kim Cogswell; siblings, Terry Page, Tim Page and Cecilia Page Kenney; numerous nieces, nephew and cousins.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Tony’s family.
