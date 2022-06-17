ATHENS — Anthony “Tony” Shawn Llewellyn, 67, died June 13, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at Sardis Spring Baptist Church in Athens. Burial will be at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. Berryhill Funeral Home directing. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Geneva Dabney Llewellyn.

