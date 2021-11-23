LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Anthony Wade Fisher, 40, died November 21, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel with burial in Loretto Memorial Gardens. He was employed at Modine Manufacturing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.