Sarah Campbell, 2:30 p.m., Spruce Pine Cemetery

Joe Hamilton, 4 p.m., Divine Baptist Church

Joe Hannah, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Ed Haynes, 1 p.m., Fielder Cemetery, Hardin County, TN

Mary Hester, 1 p.m., Barton Cemetery

Sharon Latham, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Mallisia Lazenby, 2 p.m., Second Creek Cemetery

Jane Mann, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Tuscumbia

Nelda Melton, 2 p.m., Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ

Barry Tanner, 3 p.m., Cutshall Funeral Home

Lyda Thompson, 3 p.m., Highland Baptist Church, Florence

Jason Vanderford, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Mike Williams, 2 p.m., Edgemont Methodist Church Pavilion

Rayburn Wilson, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home

