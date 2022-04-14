Ellen Brewer, 12 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Betty Clark, 12 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home
Lynda Glover, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Rebecca Grisham, 2 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home Chapel
Betty Harris, 2 p.m., Hackleburg Funeral Home
Elois Jones, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
Ruth Kimbrough, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Ralph Lister, 11 a.m., Tuscumbia Church of Christ
Carolyn Russ, 5-7 visitation, Greenhill Funeral Home
Ricky Y’Barbo, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Commented