Ellen Brewer, 12 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Betty Clark, 12 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home

Lynda Glover, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Rebecca Grisham, 2 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home Chapel

Betty Harris, 2 p.m., Hackleburg Funeral Home

Elois Jones, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek

Ruth Kimbrough, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Ralph Lister, 11 a.m., Tuscumbia Church of Christ

Carolyn Russ, 5-7 visitation, Greenhill Funeral Home

Ricky Y’Barbo, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

