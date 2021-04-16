Lonnie Bassham, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville
Shirley Chandler, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Allen Chapman, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Sharlene Cole, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Doug James, 3:30 p.m., Florence Cemetery
Bobby Lovelace, 12:30 p.m., Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Dorothy Mathis, 3 p.m., North Highland Cemetery, Waynesboro
Annie McClellan, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park
Kenny Neese, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
Margie Richardson, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Billy Taylor, 2:30 p.m., Prospect Cemetery, Hackleburg
Joseph Telker Sr., 11 a.m., Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church
