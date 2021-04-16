Lonnie Bassham, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Shirley Chandler, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Allen Chapman, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Sharlene Cole, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Doug James, 3:30 p.m., Florence Cemetery

Bobby Lovelace, 12:30 p.m., Pleasant Hill Cemetery

Dorothy Mathis, 3 p.m., North Highland Cemetery, Waynesboro

Annie McClellan, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Kenny Neese, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Margie Richardson, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Billy Taylor, 2:30 p.m., Prospect Cemetery, Hackleburg

Joseph Telker Sr., 11 a.m., Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church

