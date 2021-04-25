Denton Henderson Sr., 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, Double Springs
Jean Henderson, 2:45 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Jeanette Hutcheson, 2:30 p.m., Mountain View Baptist Church
Randy Johnson, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Wendy Letson, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Samuel Moore, 3 p.m., St. James United Methodist Church
Eddie Murphy, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Chapel, Cherokee
Sherry Sinyard, 2 p.m., Spry Williams Funeral Home Chapel
Lemar Terry, 2:30 p.m., Historic Courtland Park
Ralph Young, 3 p.m., Turtle Point Yacht Club, Killen
Commented