Paul Busby, 11 a.m., Leoma Church of Christ

Chuck Canterbury, 2 p.m., St. James United Methodist Church, Florence

Keith Cole, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Janice Crook, 1 p.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

Glenda England, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Iva Hanback, 1 p.m., Shackelford Chapel, Collinwood

Shirley Howard, 2 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home

June Hunter, 3 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens

Marvin Meek, 1 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Pearley Woods, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

