Paul Busby, 11 a.m., Leoma Church of Christ
Chuck Canterbury, 2 p.m., St. James United Methodist Church, Florence
Keith Cole, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Janice Crook, 1 p.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia
Glenda England, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Iva Hanback, 1 p.m., Shackelford Chapel, Collinwood
Shirley Howard, 2 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home
June Hunter, 3 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens
Marvin Meek, 1 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
Pearley Woods, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence
Commented