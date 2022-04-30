Joe Baugh, 3 p.m., Trinity MB Church, Florence

Katherine Brewer, 11 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro

Chief Britnell, 2 p.m., Valley View House of Prayer

Betty Grimes, 10 a.m., High Street Church of Christ, Tuscumbia

John Madden Sr., 11 a.m., Galilee MB Church, Leighton

Kvion Ruffin, 12 p.m., Cave Springs MB Church, Muscle Shoals

Wesley Smith, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Rosa Southern, 2 p.m., Ekklesia Ministries, Sheffield

Elloise Townsend, 1 p.m., Gaston Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, Sheffield

Greg Wilkes, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.