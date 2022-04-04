 James Byers, 4 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home

Kathryn Comer, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Travis Crews, 1 p.m., Fish Trapp Cemetery

Floyd Matthews, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

