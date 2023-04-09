Greyson DeVito, 4:30 p.m., Atlas Church of Christ, Killen
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sheriff gets first look at prefab cells
- Martin files for hearing postponement
- Sheffield man facing drug trafficking charge
- Alabama nurses seek increased support, protections
- Grant affords new equipment for Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences
- Copyblock for Seen in the Shoals
- Applications being accepted for mental health board seat
- Playing his last at Masters, Larry Mize finds it ‘surreal’
Most Read
Articles
- Authorities shoot, kill standoff suspect
- Teen injured in Alabama Highway 101 crash
- Business owner complains of street racing on Woodward Ave.
- Suspect shot, killed in standoff
- Florence man dies after motorcycle crash
- Transplant survivor raising awareness
- Police: Chase suspect ran traffic light
- 1 dead, 6 injured in head-on collision
- Board denies parole for murderer
- 1-year-old dies hours after Greenhill crash
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Authorities shoot, kill standoff suspect
- Florence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt
- Lauderdale investigators conducting homicide investigation
- From Mike Tice, it was always 'I love you'
- Teen injured in Alabama Highway 101 crash
- Emma Nanette 'Nan' Wade
- John L. Dupree
- Business owner complains of street racing on Woodward Ave.
- Donna Gail Hayes
- Suspect shot, killed in standoff
Images
Videos
Commented
- You Said It (1)
- Florence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt (1)
- Did you participate in a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket challenge this year? (1)
- Officials: School lunch changes will limit choices (1)
- Teacher accused of abusing an autistic student (1)
- Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)
- Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)
- School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)
- UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1)
Commented