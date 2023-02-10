HOHENWALD, TENNESSEE — April Elaine Mullinix, 55, formerly of Tuscumbia, died February 6, 2023. A private burial was held Thursday at Franklin Memory Gardens. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing.

