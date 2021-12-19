COURTLAND — April L. Orr, 46, died December 16, 2021. Public viewing will be from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at Jackson Chapel, Tuesday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery in Town Creek.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.