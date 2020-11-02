MOULTON — April Sutton Lawless, 40, died October 30, 2020. Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at noon in the chapel. Burial is in Moulton Memory Gardens Cemetery. April was the wife of Randy Lawless.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.