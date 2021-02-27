LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Arbidene Pennington Foster, 94, died February 26, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Henryville Cemetery. She was a member of Summertown Church of Christ.

