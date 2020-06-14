TUSCUMBIA — Archie Lea Manley Hester, 75, of Tuscumbia passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. There will be a private graveside service, Monday, June 15, at Hester Cemetery with David Conley officiating.
Mrs. Hester was a native of Colbert County, born to Archie and Bonnie Manley on May 21, 1945. She was a member of Red Rock Church of Christ for 57 years. Her faith and love for the Lord showed in her everyday walks of life. Archie was a cosmetology teacher in Chattanooga, TN, where she owned a beauty school. She was a cosmetologist in the Shoals area for 50 years.
Archie loved her family dearly; they were her life and she loved them whole heartily. She was a beautiful spirit, full of love and kindness. She was pure love for all that struggled. She had the biggest heart for anyone you could ever meet. She was a woman of great integrity and worth. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She will leave a legacy just as her mother before her.
Archie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, J.E. Manley and Tommy Manley.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, James M. “Slim” Hester; two children, Patricia Sprague (Sonny) and Jason Hester; brother, Charles Manley; one granddaughter, Randa Goss; and nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Brad McAnally and Dr. Therese Lango for their many years of care. Also, to Joyce, her Kindred Hospice Home Health Nurse. They bonded instantly and immediately loved one another.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented