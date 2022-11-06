MOULTON — Argean Terry, 89, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Midway Memorial Garden. Argean was married to Carrel Terry for 69 years before his passing in October 2021.

