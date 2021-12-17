BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI

Arlene Christianson Carr, 79, died December 15, 2021. Services will be today at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS, visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery.

