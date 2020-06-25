FLORENCE
Arlene Turner Peden, age 78, of Florence, passed away June 23, 2020. A private graveside service is planned at Oak Hill Cemetery in St. Florian, with Spry-Williams Funeral Home directing.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Peden; parents, James and Virginia Turner; and brother, Larry Turner. Survivors include her sisters, Patricia Farr (Craig) and Debra Friar (Dwight); brother, James Turner (Sue); and sisters-in-law, Elaine Miller (Billy) and Carolyn Allen (Larry).
Arlene was formerly employed at Food World and Sam’s Club as a food demonstrator. She was a very talented artist. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and loved the Lord.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Paulette Jordan, whom Arlene considered her sister. Appreciation is also expressed to Dr. Robert Mann and Dr. Felix Morris.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
