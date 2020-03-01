TUSCUMBIA — Arlie Lee Howell, Jr. 76, of Tuscumbia, Al, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Brother Gerald Pennington will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie and Corynne Howell.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Howell; son, Lee Howell (Lauren); daughter, Kimberly Howell Hunt; and grandchildren, Ellison Howell and Justin Hunt.
In lieu of flowers please give to the American Heart Association.
Colbert memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
