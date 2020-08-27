KILLEN — Arlin Ray Tidwell, 66, died August 25, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Cox Cemetery with full Military Honors.

