FLORENCE — Arlo Hannah, 83, of Florence, AL, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, September 6, 2021, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will be Tuesday, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rod Stansky officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Arlo was a native of Clyde, North Carolina and was a retired contractor salesman working for Moore’s Lumber, Ryan Furniture Stores, and Builders Way. He loved trout fishing, gardening, farming, and most importantly, being a father and grandfather.
Arlo was preceded in death by his wife, Orthie Ruth Hannah; parents, Sylvester and Bonnie Hannah; daughter, Doris A. Gray; and brothers, Al, Pete, Ervin, and Doyle Hannah; and sister, Louise Ball.
He is survived by his children, Virginia Nave, Terry Hannah (Lorraine), Donna Stanford (Mike), Denise Collins (Johnny), Kevin Sullivan (Robin), Sonya Cornwell (Kevin) and Darlene Miley (Bobby); sisters, Mary Barrett (Charles) and Ellie Reinholt (Charley); 27 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren.
Arlo’s children will serve as pallbearers.
His children express special thanks to their sister, Virginia, for her devoted and loving care for their daddy for the past four years. Also, to Encompass Hospice for their support. Especially, Pamela, Kayla, Constance, Brandy, Jennifer, Jerry, and Rod.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented