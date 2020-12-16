ST.JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Arlon K. Snoddy, 83, of Saint Joseph, TN, passed away December 12, 2020.
He was born in Rogersville, AL in September of 1937 to William Snoddy, Sr. and Annie Pearl (Glover) Snoddy. Arlon graduated from Lauderdale County High School, and proudly served our country in the Army. Arlon worked for TVA until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Leon Snoddy, Fred Snoddy and William “Junior” Snoddy, Jr.
He is survived by his special friend, Joyce Nugent; his sister-in-law, Ella Snoddy; nieces and nephews, Pamela (Snoddy) Owen and her husband, Rick Owen, Deborah (Snoddy) Bass, Susan (Snoddy) Smith and her husband, Mickey Smith, Lisa (Snoddy) Rhodes and her husband, Sam, David Snoddy, and Max Snoddy.
Funeral will be graveside at Barkley-White Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 17th with full military honors. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by The Waters of Gallatin and Greenhill Funeral Home.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
