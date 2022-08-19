LEXINGTON — Arlon Lee Springer, 83, died August 17, 2022. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lexington United Methodist Church. Funeral will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Grassy Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

