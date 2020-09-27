TUSCUMBIA — Arlon Wendell Curtis, 77, of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away September 26, 2020, at Helen Keller Hospital. He worked for Muscle Shoals Mack Sales as a diesel mechanic for around 30 years. Arlon loved to restore old tractors, was always willing to lend a hand to help others, and enjoyed visiting and talking with company about anything.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Curtis; daughter, Amy Wilson; brother, Douglas Curtis (Gwen); sister, Iva Brown; grandchildren, Audrey Kate Wilson, Meredith Wilson and Lily Ann Wilson
He he preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Taylor and Mary Ruth Hannah Curtis; brother: Phillip Curtis.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m - 1 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Shiloh Church of Christ Cemetery, with Bro. Randall Michael officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Church of Christ Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
