RUSSELLVILLE — Armon James Kimbrough, 83, died April 27, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in East Franklin Cemetery. He operated Kimbrough Packing House for a long time.

