FLORENCE — Arms were open and Daddy was singing on Thursday morning, January 7, 2021, when Momma passed from this life to the next. It was probably some silly diddy that he came up with on the spot. God granted her 81 years on this earth to be the best wife, mother, and Memaw/Meme that she could be, and she accomplished that task with 110% accuracy.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Earl B. Green; son, Randy Green; parents, Arnold L. and Mildred Wanner Parrish; and sister, Winona Spires.
She is survived by her daughters, Angela (Frank) Herring, Anita (Kerry) Mashburn, Tamela (Scott) Rickard and Kristi (Shawn) Watson; grandchildren, Jeremy (Leah) Robison, Lindsey (Josh) Richardson, Haley (Zayne) McMahan, Dylan Sharp, Devan Sharp, Hannah Watson, Emma Watson and Robert Herring; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Mia, Parker and Everett Robison, Makenzie and Ethan Zahnd, Clara Richardson and Daxton McMahan; sister, Judy Tipton; sister-in-law, Helen (Gene) Bamberg; brothers-in-law, Ellard Greene, John (Mickey) Greene, and many nieces and nephews.
Arnelle was a graduate of Mars Hill Bible School and a member of Plainview Church of Christ.
There will be a graveside service, Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Park, Florence, Alabama. Brother Brad McKinnon will officiate. Pallbearers will be Kerry Mashburn, Shawn Watson, Josh Richardson, Zayne McMahan, Devan Sharp and Ethan Zahnd.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
