FLORENCE — Arnold Glenn Balentine, 89, of Florence, passed away July 10, 2019. He was a member of the Coon Hunter’s Club.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Balentine was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virgie Balentine; son, Arnold Balentine, Jr.; brothers, Norman, James, and John “Billy” Balentine; and sister, Era Phillips.
He is survived by his daughter, Glenda Balentine Grisham; special niece, Barbara Jo Balentine; sister, Ruth Butler; grandchild, Kayla Oliver; and two great-grandchildren.
Friends will serve as pallbearers.
