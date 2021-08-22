SUMMERTOWN, TENN.

Arnold Junior Hughes, 92, died August 20, 2021. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Loretto Memorial Chapel with burial in Loretto Cemetery with Military Honors. Mr. Hughes was an U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War.

