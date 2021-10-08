NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Arnold Junior Marks Sr., 75, died October 6, 2021. Visitation will be today from 3 to 7 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Saturday at 7 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bishop Chapel Cemetery.

