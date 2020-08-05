FLORENCE — Arnold Louis Richey, Jr., 61 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Richey was a member of Forrest Hills Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Donnie McDaniel. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Richey was preceded in death by his wife, Terri Richey; father, Arnold Louis Richey, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Etna Richey; son, Dakota Franklin; brothers, Richard Richey (Linda), Ralph Richey (Juli), Roger Richey (Christine) and Tim Richey (Denise); along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and a special friend Reann Douglas.
Pallbearers will be Paul Harrelson, Paul Pounders, Dwayne Davis, Shay Holt, Christopher Richey and Anthony Richey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Richey, Ryan Richey and Adam Brink.
