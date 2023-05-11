FLORENCE — Sidney Arnold Phillips, 78, of Florence, passed away, Sunday, May 7, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. A memorial service will follow with Sonny Hargett and Greg Pollock officiating.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you