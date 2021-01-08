RUSSELLVILLE — Arrie William Murray, 68, of Russellville, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, Alabama. He was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church and had lived in Franklin County most of his life.
The visitation is today, January 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 A.M. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral Service is at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home chapel with Stanley Hargett officiating. Burial to follow at 11:00 A.M. in Bethlehem Cemetery, Russellville.
Mr. Murray is survived by his wife, Vicki Murray; children, Kenneth Murray, Kevin Murray and Todd Hill; brother, Curtis Murray and sister, Sue Ann Jones. Grandchildren, Karli Hill, Hayden Murray, Emma Ergle, K.J. Murray, Cameron Peters, Isabelle May Hill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Murray and Nettie Wimbly Murray; son-in-law, David Jones.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
