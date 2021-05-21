HAMILTON — Arthur Clois Webb, 81, died May 18, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 at Barnesville Freewill Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.