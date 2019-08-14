TUSCUMBIA — Arthur D. Bradford, 84, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. Visitation will be today, August 14, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Kenny Moorer will be officiating. He was Baptist by faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Bradford; brother, Kenneth Bradford.
He is survived by his wife, Shelby Hallmark Bradford; son, Dewayne Bradford (Teresa); daughters, Debora Bradford (Maurice) and Lisa Bradford; sister-in-law, Janell Bradford; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jerrod Reese, Heath Reese, Jamie Howard, Jay Brown, Bradley Evans, and Kenneth Hallmark. Honorary pallbearer will be Robert Wanless.
