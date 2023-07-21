F.7.21.23 Arthur Graves.jpg
TUSCUMBIA — As an Air Force officer, Arthur Davis Graves proudly served his country and traveled the world. As a teacher and later as a college professor, he tried to make a difference in the lives of his students. As a business owner, he took pride in providing excellent care and reliable service to bereaved families. As a community leader, he spoke out on issues and worked to improve the quality of life in this area. No matter where he was—overseas or in other parts of the country— Tuscumbia was always home. He loved this place in the corner of Northwest Alabama and was so grateful he could return to the corner where he was born to continue to raise his children and enjoy life after his retirement. We were blessed to have him; we were blessed to know him.

