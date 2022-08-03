KILLEN — Arthur Edmond “Ed” Hargett, age 87, of Killen, joined his loved ones in heaven on June 21, 2022.
Ed will be missed more than words can say by his daughter, Cindy Thornton and husband, Greg of Florence; daughter, Sandy Adams and husband, Jerry of Dallas, Texas; sister, Sheila Michael and husband, David; granddaughters, Michelle Ellis and Valerie Trent and husband, Randal; and great-grandsons, Jaxson Ellis and Radly Trent.
He was preceded in death by his parents: father, Troy Hargett and wife, Polly; mother, Mary Seal Olive; the love of his life and devoted wife of 57 years, Helen Frederickson Hargett; son, Ted Hargett; brother, James Tedford Hargett; and a host of other loving family members.
Ed graduated from Sheffield High School and studied at the University of North Alabama as a proud member of the football team. For the first 20 years of his career, Ed was employed by Riker Laboratories, a 3M Company, as a regional sales manager in pharmaceuticals. He then became an entrepreneur, establishing numerous companies focused on the trucking industry.
Always the loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Ed’s greatest joy was celebrating his loved one’s successes. He never overlooked an opportunity to talk through their struggles with offers of limitless wisdom, support and encouragement. The courageous way he lived his life without complaint, regardless of the circumstances he faced, leaves a legacy of hope, integrity, perseverance, generosity and dignity that will last for generations to come.
Ed was an inspiration and friend to all who knew him, a diehard Alabama football fan, and a seasoned boat captain. He enjoyed western movies, crosswords and fellowship with friends and loved ones, especially on the Tennessee River.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, August 6th at 2 PM at Elkins Funeral Home located at 1535 Hermitage Drive, Florence, AL 35630. https://www.elkinsfuneralhome.com/
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to The American Cancer Society. https://donate3. cancer.org/
