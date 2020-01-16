HERMITAGE, TENNESSEE — Arthur James Davis, 66, was suddenly taken from this life on Monday morning, January 6, 2020 in Hermitage, TN.
Arthur, one of seven children, was born on Friday, August 7, 1953 to George Davis, Jr. and Doris Lee Davis in Sheffield, Alabama. After the passing of his mother in 1961, he was raised by his great-aunt Nellie Mae Long who was a pillar in the Sheffield community. He received his primary and secondary education in the Sheffield Public School System. He attended Sheffield High School where he excelled in academics and sports. He was an accomplished sprinter on the Sheffield High track team; his multiple winning medals have validated his athletic prowess on the track and earned him a coveted spot in the archives of Sheffield High sports history. Arthur and his teammates hold the Sheffield High all-time record for the 4x400m relay.
Following a well-established family heritage of faith, Arthur obeyed the Gospel of Christ at an early age, being baptized for the remission of his sins at the Nineteenth Street Church of Christ (now Sterling Blvd. Church of Christ) in Sheffield, Alabama. His great-great-grandfather holds the distinction of building the meeting house of the oldest African American Church of Christ congregation in the state of Alabama. That edifice was erected in the late 1800s and still stands as an enduring monument to Arthur’s family’s commitment to New Testament Christianity.
Following high school, Arthur decided to serve his country and proceeded to enlist in the United States Army in 1973 during the Vietnam War. He was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky during much of his military tenure. After his service in the military, Arthur enrolled in David Lipscomb University to study Accounting. It was while attending a college basketball game between Lipscomb and the University of North Alabama, that he discovered a fascinating coed named Sheliah who captured his heart. In the process of time Arthur wooed, won, and wedded her. They were married in Florence, AL on Friday, March 30, 1979.
Together, Arthur and Sheliah built a strong, loving marriage and a committed and nurturing family. Arthur was a loving husband, an exemplary father, and a devoted and doting grandfather. He invested quality time in his marriage, children and grandchildren. He leaves behind a noteworthy legacy and a positive heritage of faith.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 41 years, Sheliah Davis; children, Chrisilia (Basheer) Bristow, Chanda Davis and Clifton Davis; grandchildren, Bailey and Brayden Bristow; brothers, Jim (Cora) Long and George Davis, III; sisters, Hazel Nell Davis and Joanne Davis; cousin-brother, Larry (Valerie) Brock; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Arthur Davis was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Lee Davis; great-aunt, Nellie Mae Long; father, George Davis Jr.; sister, Mattie Davis and brother, Nathaniel Davis.
Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Directors, Inc. (706 Monroe Street, Nashville 37208). Visitation will also be on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 9-10 AM at Hart Street Church of Christ (11 Hart Street, Nashville 37210) with funeral service to follow at 10 AM. Interment will be at 3:30 PM at the Ricks Cemetery (Ricks Lane, Leighton, AL 35646).
