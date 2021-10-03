COLBERT COUNTY — Arthur “Bo” Keenum, Jr. went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2021. He was a native of Colbert County and a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. His family will receive friends for visitation Monday, October 4, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 12 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Greg Beasley officiating. Burial will be in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Keenum, Sr. and Francis Keenum; father-in-law, Roy Fisher; mother-in-law, Ruby Fisher; granddaughter, Jordan Gomez; and several brothers and sisters.
Bo is survived by his wife, Rhonda Keenum; daughters, Amanda Gomez (Pablo), Patricia Gomez, and April Simon; sons, Roy Keenum, and Billy Fisher; grandchildren, Brandon Keenum (Taylor), Tony Fisher, Alex Gomez (Lillian), Krystal Gomez, Victor Simon, Alfonso Simon, Maria Simon, and Weston Fisher; great-granddaughter, Raelynn Keenum; sisters, Mary Vinson, Rose Keenum, and Gloria Barnett; and several brothers, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tony Fisher, Alex Gomez, Jakob Leal, Lee Tidwell, Billy Fisher, and Rickey Stone. Honorary Pallbearers will be Victor Simon, and Alfonso Simon.
