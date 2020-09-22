LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Arthur Lavon Mitchell, 85, died September 20, 2020. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Bishop Chapel Cemetery with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. He was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Joseph.

