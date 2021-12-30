LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Arthur Lawson, 85, died December 28, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at First United Pentecostal Church. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was retired from Southern Craft Manufacturing.

